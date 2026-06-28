Wow-oh-wow, look at this gorgeous yellow! As one of the flavors used for our Five Flavors Mini Crystal Zongzi 五味迷你水晶粽子, this fruity filling starts with a coconut milk custard base and combines it with cooked down pineapple, creating a creamy Pineapple Custard Pastry Filling 鳳梨蛋奶餡 that is bursting with fresh, gorgeous, sweet and tart tropical flavors!
Let's start with the pineapple. Interestingly, for baking and pastries, it's actually better to use canned pineapple rather than fresh pineapple. Fresh pineapple contains bromelain which is a strong enzyme that breaks down proteins and also, unfortunately, leaves a tingling/burning sensation on the tongue. Canning the pineapple destroys the bromelain and makes for fruit that is more consistent in sweetness and texture. So for baking we use canned pineapple!
If you can find crushed pineapple get that one, it'll save you the time of crushing. I could only find the canned slices, so that's what I used.
To start things off we want to dry up the pineapple juices while upping the flavor at the same time. So we toss the crushed pineapple into a pan with some butter, sugar and honey.
The mixture is cooked down over a medium heat until nice and dry. The crushed pineapple will have absorbed all the sugar, butter and lovely juices in the pot. Next add in a touch of rum. Nothing like a drop or two of rum to accessorise our pineapple, amirite? Cook until the liqueur has again been absorbed into the fruit. Nom, nom, nom, amirite?
A bit of glutinous rice flour is tossed in to help bind the mixture together. Stir the flour in. It'll absorb into the pineapple and make it sticky enough to stick together nicely.
Now the cooked and cooled down pineapple mash is combined with some Coconut Milk Custard Pastry Filling 椰香蛋奶餡 which is actually another one of the 'Five Flavors' and, in this case, is used as a base for this pineapple flavored filling. Mash the two together and your creamy and sweetly tart Pineapple Custard Pastry Filling is ready to chill before adding to your pastry.
Creamy, sweet, tart and so fresh! Once chilled this Pineapple Custard Pastry Filling can be used to fill zongzi, pastries, bao, etc. to wonderfully tasty effect. Please enjoy, fruit lovers!
Pineapple Custard Pastry Filling
鳳梨蛋奶餡
(adapted from 正統中式點心全書: 師承香港傳奇料理大師 by 吉岡勝美)
(makes 200g) Prep time: 1 min Cook time: 5 mins
Ingredients:
- 4 oz canned crushed pineapple, 113g
- 1 tbsp butter, 15g
- 2 tbsp sugar, 25g
- 1/2 tsp honey, 3.5g
- 2 tsp rum, 10g
- 1 tsp glutinous rice flour 糯米粉, 2.5g
- 1.6 oz coconut milk custard pastry filling, 45g (pls click for recipe)
Directions:
Prepare the pineapple mash: Add crushed pineapple, butter, sugar and honey into a small pot. Heat over medium heat, stirring occasionally until the pineapple soaks in all the liquid and is quite dry.
Add rum: Add the rum and cook down until quite dry.
Add flour: Add the glutinous rice flour to the pineapple and stir to incorporate. The pineapple should come together in a ball.
Add in the base filling: Add the coconut milk custard pastry filling to the pot and mix the custard and pineapple together until evenly mixed. Cover and chill in the fridge. When chilled its ready to be weighed, shaped and used in zongzi* or other pastries.
Make Pastries: Make zongzi using our Five Flavor Mini Crystal Zongzi 五味迷你水晶粽子 recipe. Or make other pastries as desired.
Store: Cover and store in the fridge for up to 5 days or until ready to use. Enjoy!
Fabulous Fillings at The Hong Kong Cookery:
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