Look at this green! This is another one of the Five Flavors of Filling that we made for our zongzi 粽子 this year. The gorgeous green comes from matcha 抹茶, the finely ground powder of green tea, used in Japan traditionally as a part of the tea ceremony. It is also, most delightfully, used in baked goods and candies, the fact of which we exploit today by making this Matcha Pastry Filling 抹茶餡, a creamy, luscious, gorgeously green pastry filling with a unique grassy, sweet yet slightly bitter umami flavor that is out of this world!
There are many layers to this unique matcha pastry filling. Strangely, in a way, one of the layers is based on the Chinese winter melon candy 冬瓜糖! Winter melon candy, besides being a traditional fruit candy, is used, as I've recently discovered, as a flavor and texture agent in traditional Chinese baked goods. The candy is actually just the winter melon, candied in sugar syrup. When used in baked goods, the candy imparts a clear sweetness and a nice slightly crunchy, slightly chewy texture.
The winter melon candy is prepared with a quick parboil to soften. See how the candy has become transparent after a quick dip? That's what you want. Then the pieces need to be chopped up. I just used my hand blender and pulsed a few times. The end texture depends on your preference for the texture of the final filling.
Next two flavor layers to this complex filling: coconut powder and almond powder. Coconut powder is made from coconut cream, and imparts a nutty creaminess when added. Almond flour is the powder made from ground almonds and will give a touch of that unique rich, nutty almond-y-ness.
Look for these ingredients at your local bakery supply store. If it's hard for you to find these ingredients you can leave 'em out but adding them really ups the flavor profile.
A quick stir to incorporate the powder with the chopped up winter melon candy. See how nicely the powder adheres? Perfect!
Next we add in some creamy Coconut Milk Custard Filling 椰香蛋奶餡 (click on link to see the recipe) as a base. Then a wee bit of milk, sugar and butter to make sure it's all super creamy.
Lastly, the addition of desiccated coconut and matcha powder. Desiccated coconut provides another layer of coconut-y nuttiness and chewy texture. Matcha powder, the star ingredient, goes in as well, ready to provide the final touch of its unique grassy sweet yet slightly bitter umami.
The final, final touches. Find yourself some buttery cashews and chop it up. Add to your matcha pastry filling along with a splash of amaretto or other fruit liqueur of your choice. Mix it all in and Bob's your uncle!
Oh so gorgeously, sexily green and packed with such a variety of textures and flavors with the elegant matcha assertively leading the flavor parade, this Matcha Pastry Filling 抹茶餡 is some super serious treat for all the matcha
addicts fans out there!
Matcha Pastry Filling
抹茶餡
(adapted from 正統中式點心全書: 師承香港傳奇料理大師 by 吉岡勝美)(makes 200g) Prep time: 10 min Cook time: 1 min
Ingredients:
- 4 strips winter melon candy 冬瓜糖 30g
- 2 tsp coconut powder
- 2 tsp almond flour
- 3.5 oz coconut milk custard filling, 100g (click for recipe)
- 2 1/2 tsp milk
- 2 tsp sugar
- 1 tsp butter, room temperature
- 1/3 cup desiccated coconut, 35g
- 2 tbsp matcha powder
- 10 cashews, finely chopped
- 3/4 tbsp amaretto liqueur
Directions:
Prep the candy: Heat water in a small pot. When boiling add the winter melon candy and let cook for a minute. Scoop out and let cool. Chop the candy finely.
Start the filling: Add the chopped winter melon candy, coconut powder and almond flour to a mixing bowl. Stir to mix.
Add more ingredients: Add in the coconut milk custard filling, milk, sugar and butter and press, flip and stir with the chopped winter melon candy until completely incorporated. Add in the desiccated coconut and matcha powder. Fold in until evenly distributed.
Chill the filling: Cover and place the filling into the fridge to chill.
Last addition: Just before using mix in chopped cashews and amaretto liqueur. The chilled filling can be weighed, shaped and used for zongzi or other pastries now.
Make Pastries: Make zongzi using our Five Flavor Mini Crystal Zongzi 五味迷你水晶粽子 recipe. Or make other pastries as desired.
Storage: Keep in a air tight container in the fridge for up to 5 days.
Fabulous Fillings at The Hong Kong Cookery:
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