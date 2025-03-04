Hey hobbits out there, doncha just love, love, love mushrooms? Then this is the dish for you! Meaty mushrooms marinated in spicy mala sauce and a splash of numbing sichuan pepper oil, sprinkled with aromatics and then chilled to perfection. This Mala Spicy Chilled King Oyster Mushroom Salad 麻辣涼拌杏鮑菇 is super easy to make and absolutely shroomy-licious!
In our family we love mushrooms, all kinds of mushrooms! This chilled spicy salad can be made with any type of mushroom but we decided to use a mushroom that we recently have been super duper enjoying. These King Oyster Mushrooms 杏鮑菇 are huge mushrooms, a hand length long each. They have a wonderful meaty, chewy texture that soaks in all the flavor that you can toss at it. OMgosh so good!
The size of the king oyster mushroom lends itself to slicing into long strips that make for perfect bite sized bits for salads or stir frys. Remember not to wash the mushrooms before slicing as that will make them really soggy. If there is any dirt on the shrooms just brush it off.
The mushrooms need to cooked first. Just add some oil in a hot wok, toss in the shrooms, and stir fry over high heat.
It takes just a short stir fry until the mushrooms are wilted and soft. There will also be a bit of released juice in the wok from the cooked mushrooms.
The star of this mushroomy show! We mix the cooked mushroom with these two condiments: Mala Spicy Sauce 麻辣醬 and Szechaun Pepper Oil 花椒油 and let the mushrooms soak up all the deliciousness.
There are tons of Mala Spicy Sauces 麻辣醬 available on the market. This sauce is usually made with the fabulous spicy and numbing szechuan prickly ash pepper 花椒, chilies, fermented soybean paste and assorted other aromatics. Today we mix it into our mushroom salad but you can also mix a spoonful of this sauce into a stir fry or a bowl of noodles...instant goodness!
To lift up the flavor of our salad even more we add a dollop of pure szechuan prickly ash pepper oil 花椒油. Mala sauce is already flavored with prickly ash pepper but we're totally gonna add more! Why? Because this oil is so AMAZING! All the crazy aromatics and flavor of the prickly ash pepper captured in this gleaming golden oil. We just recently discovered this oil and it's already a staple in our Chinese pantry!
Add the cooked mushrooms, mala sauce and szechuan pepper oil into a bowl and toss. Now the mushrooms are coated with all kinds of mala-y goodness and will start soaking it all in.
Time to prepare the 'final touch' aromatics: Fresh chili pepper and cilantro. Chop, chop, chop and ready to mix in with the mushrooms.
The aromatics add just the perfect touch of color! So pretty! Your mushroomy mix is all ready to chill out in the fridge. This resting time allows the mushrooms to really soak in all the flavors you've added as well as cooling the mix down to a perfect salad temperature.
When you're ready for your meal just pull your Mala Spicy Chilled King Oyster Mushroom Salad 麻辣涼拌杏鮑菇 out of the fridge and you're all ready to go. Two of the best flavors in the world, the earthly umami of mushrooms melded with the peppery, citrusy, spicy and numbing aromatics of the szechuan prickly ash pepper. It's hard not to gobble it up before it even reaches the table!
Mala Spicy Chilled King Oyster Mushroom Salad 麻辣涼拌杏鮑菇
(2 servings) Prep time: 5 mins Cook time: 3 mins Chill time: 1 hour
Ingredients:
- 6 king oyster mushrooms
- 2 tbsp oil
- 1 chili pepper
- 1/2 cup chopped cilantro
- 2 tsp mala sauce
- 1 tsp szechuan pepper oil
Directions:
Brush off mushrooms if dirty. Slice lengthwise to 1/4 inch thick sticks. Slice the chili pepper to rounds. Wash, dry and roughly chop the cilantro.
Heat wok over medium high heat. When hot add the oil, then the sliced mushrooms. Use spatula to turn over the mushrooms until wilted and mushroom juices are released, 2-3 mins. Remove from heat.
Add the mala sauce and szechuan oil to the mushrooms and toss. Taste and adjust seasonings to your preference. Add the chopped chilli pepper and cilantro and toss to spread evenly thru the mushrooms.
Cover and put in the fridge to chill for at least 1 hour. Serve chilled and shroomy-licious. Enjoy!
