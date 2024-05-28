Homemade Passion Fruit Soda

Deliriously delicious passion fruit soda! Heady tropical scent and flavors burst out in this most refreshing concoction and it's so easy to make! The best thing to do with passion fruit if you ask me. And super duper easy to make it right at home!
Start with passion fruit syrup which is easy and quick to make at home. Just get yourself some passion fruit and make some with our Passion Fruit Syrup recipe. In a quick 10-15 mins you will have a gorgeous jarful of fruity syrup stored in your fridge and ready to use at anytime to make a totally refreshing, gorgeous tropical drink.
Ever since we started making this syrup at home, it's been my little girl's favorite drink!
Scoop a couple of spoonfuls of your homemade passion fruit syrup into a tall glass. We keep the sleek black seeds cuz they are a beautiful accent as well as providing the most delightful crunch. If you like you can strain out the seeds, just pass through a sieve, pressing as much juice and flesh from the seeds as you can.
Pour in the fizzy water. We are obsessed with sparkling mineral water in our house but you can use plain ol sparkling water. Ooooh, the lovely sound of the fizz of the water mixing with the syrup.
A quick stir and your soda is ready to drink! Delightfully sweetly exotic with a heady citrusy and fruity fragrance, this passion fruit soda is so yummilicious and refreshing. Just the thing for the long hot days of a HK summer!
Passion Fruit Soda Recipe
(makes 1 drink) Prep time: 1 min
Ingredients:
- 2 ice cubes
- 3-4 tbsp passion fruit syrup
- 1 1/2 cup sparkling water
Directions:
Add a couple of ice cubes to a tall glass. Scoop 3-4 tbsp passion fruit syrup into glass, amount depending on the sweetness you desire. Top up with sparkling water. Stir to mix.
Serve your drink with a fat straw. Enjoy the passion!
Delirious Drinks at The Hong Kong Cookery:
0 comments:
Post a Comment