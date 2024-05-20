Homemade Passion Fruit Syrup

Ooolaalaa!! We're really excited about this one! The fruits of the warmer months are starting to appear on the store shelves and we're going completely fruity over it all! On an impulse I bought some passion fruit (they smelled so good!) and then didn't know what to do with them cuz they were pretty sour to eat straight. So I left the fruit in a basket until the other day when I had a 'lightbulb'. Why not make a syrup like we do with pomegranate (see our fabulous grenadine syrup recipe)?
And so we made passion fruit syrup (it was so easy!) and the result was just as fabulous than our previous favorite grenadine syrup! Passion fruit syrup infuses with the heady, exotic and sexy tropical scent and flavor of the passion fruit into a gorgeous orange fruit syrup that is out of this world. It's so good that I had quickly to scour the neighborhood for more passion fruit due to immediate strong consumer demand (i.e. my little girl's demands ;) Ahh...the joys of fruit...
Passion fruit is a most humble looking fruit for the flavor and scent power that it packs. These fruits are oval and are a size to just fit in your hand. They are usually purple, sometimes yellow. There is a characteristic wrinkling of the fruits as they ripen.
When buying the fruit choose large fruits. The small ones will not have much pulp. Check for heaviness cuz heavier means juicier. If ripe the skins will be slightly wrinkled and the fruit should smell really good. If you keep the fruit even longer the skins will become very wrinkled but that's okay. They are still usable, just a bit less juicy.
The passion fruit is sliced in half to expose the juicy pulp inside. There will be a burst of intense tropical scent. A spoon is used to scoop the juicy pulp, seeds and all, clean of the white pith and rind.
Notice that the passion fruit in the photo above is super wrinkly. I left these about the house for a long time and they were totally fine!
Look at the colors! This passion fruit syrup is made with only three ingredients: passion fruit pulp, sugar and water. The ratio of the three is straightforward, just 1:1:1 by volume. So it's easy peasy to adjust the recipe to the amount of passion fruit you have at hand. Given the extremely good reception of this exotic syrup in our house it's probably a good idea to make more, more, more!
Cook this mixture at a simmer to preserve the fragrance of the passion fruit as much as possible. At this point your house is going to smell like a tropical heaven!
The passion fruit syrup is allowed to cool and it is ready. So easy to make!! Prepare a jar that is sterilized and pour the syrup into it. Your passion fruit syrup will keep for a long good while in the fridge in this way. Tho I doubt how long it will keep as it is so deliciously usable that I'm sure that, like in our house, this luscious syrup will be disappear-o in a couple of days.
|Yogurt and passion fruit syrup...yum!
Use this syrup to make Omgosh the most refreshing passion fruit drink that is out of this world. My little girl is absolutely addicted to it! We're going to post on that next so stay tuned dear readers. Other uses? Try drizzling this dazzling tropical syrup over plain yogurt, it's absolutely yummilicious and healthy to boot!
Passion Fruit Syrup Recipe
(makes 2 1/2 cups, 600ml ) Prep time: 3 mins Cook time: 10 mins
Ingredients:
- 3/4 cup passion fruit pulp, 145g or 6 whole passion fruits
- 3/4 cup water, 175g
- 3/4 cup sugar, 150g
Directions:
Rinse and dry passion fruits. Take one passion fruit and slice in half. Scoop out the pulp, including the seeds into a bowl. Repeat for all fruits.
Put pulp, water and sugar into a pot. Heat over medium heat. Once a boil is reached, immediately turn down the heat to a low simmer. Keep a close eye on the pot as the syrup will boil over if heat is not lowered right away.
Keeping at a low simmer, cook for 10 mins. Remove from heat and let cool.
When completely cooled pour the syrup, seeds and all, into a lidded jar that has been sterilized. The syrup will keep in the fridge for up to a month as long as you use clean dry utensils to scoop the syrup out. Enjoy the passion!
