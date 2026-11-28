I had heard tell of this little chicken shop in Guangzhou 廣州 for the longest time from my hubby's father who grew up in this city, a happy wanderer of its bustling thoroughfares and a self taught connoisseur of the delicious Cantonese food found in every street and alley. He was so lucky to have grown up in this place at this time as it was a particularly fabulous era for food lovers for, as the famous saying goes, "食在廣州" or "The best food is in Guangzhou."
Regarding the aforementioned little chicken shop, over the years I have often heard hubby's family mention this famous old Guangzhou restaurant, appearing in the city in different iterations since 1964, and now called Wen Ji Yixinji Restaurant文记壹心鸡. They famously serve a most perfectly poached chicken: small in size but packed with silky flavor: the best Cantonese style White Cut Chicken 白切雞 ever, apparently.
An earlier iteration of this chicken restaurant was the very famous Qingping Restaurant 清平饭店. After this restaurant closed down, a former employee decided to carry on the tradition of making the restaurant's famous signature poached 'Qingping Chicken 清平鸡' in a new shop and thus Wen Ji Yixinji Restaurant文记壹心鸡 was born.
Recently I finally got the chance to try this poached chicken for myself! On one of out sojourns to Guangzhou (so close now, only an hour away by speed rail!) we found the chance to visit Wen Ji Yixinji 文记壹心鸡 restaurant. Tucked away in a bit of an alley street, the restaurant took up two shops facing each other. In this photo we are seated at a table in one side of the restaurant, looking at the other half of the restaurant across the alley. You make your order on that side and then find a seat on either side to sit and enjoy chicken while watching the flow of the alley pass by.
And so, at long last, to the taste test! We ordered up a helping of the restaurant's legendary Cantonese style poached chicken, 白切雞, translated as 'White Cut Chicken' or phonetically as 'Baiqieji'. It arrived in glistening glory with the traditional ginger scallion sauce 薑蔥醬 to one side.
This shop uses a specific breed of chicken called 'Qingyuan Chicken 清遠雞/麻雞' which is one of the four famous chickens in the Guangdong province. This chicken is known for its thin, crisp skin and tender flavorful meat with evenly distributed fat. The size of the chickens used is on the small side, contrary to the usual tendency that more is better; here small is best!
With this chicken and a special broth, a traditional method of 'three lifts and three soaks 三起三落' is followed to poach the chicken in order to achieve the result of crisp skin and tender meat.
And the result of all this effort? OMgosh...thin, flavorful, crisp skin and the most deliciously firm yet tender, savoury and silky meat dotted here and there with small umami pockets of golden fat. And, let's not forget, that most fabulous of jelly layers (formed from the collagen and gelatin rendered from the chicken) sandwiched most delicately between the meat and the skin. Soooo good! Seriously, the Cantonese make the best f-ing chicken!!! The best White Cut Chicken I've ever had, hands down.
The words 'Yixin 壹心' in the name of the restaurant translates to mean 'one heart', reflecting the philosophy of the owner and his commitment to the perfection of his white cut chicken. And indeed the restaurant's delectable chicken reflects absolute devotion to this task!
The main attraction aside, we also ordered this classic but seldom seen siu mei 燒味 (roast meat) Cantonese dish called Gwai Fa Jaat 桂花紮. This labor intensive dish is a savoury roll made with several layers and accented with the aroma of fragrant osmanthus flowers. I think my little girl and I both did the yummy dance after trying this one lol.
A closeup of the Gwai Fa Jaat 桂花紮 shows the layering: the outer most layer a thin sheet of soy marinated pork tenderloin, then a thin crisp layer of pork back fat cured in sugar and mei kuei lu 玫瑰露(Chinese rose wine), and then a glorious center of salted duck egg yolk. Dried osmanthus flowers are sprinkled lightly throughout the layering to provide the floral aroma. All is rolled and then roasted until cooked through with a final brushing of sweet maltose glaze to gloss it all up. It's served sliced into coin sized rounds where the layering can be seen in all its intricate detail.
We love fat and we love salted duck egg yolk, so our tastebuds were plenty happy already. But the beautiful way it was all so thinly sliced and artfully put together was a tour de force of the ingenuity of Cantonese cuisine and a must try!
Besides our veggie plate of stir fry kale, which I forgot to photograph (my bad), we rounded out our simple but fulfilling meal with a big ol' pot of Cantonese soup. Since I have lived in Hong Kong, I have fallen in love with Cantonese soup and try my best to have soup whenever I can.
Our delicious pot of soup that day was Lotus Root and Chicken Feet Soup 莲藕鸡脚汤, a Cantonese style slow boiled soup 老火湯 (directly translated as old fire soup, isn't that cool sounding!), where a myriad of ingredients (meat, herbs, roots, dried seafood, grains, etc.) were boiled in water for at least three hours until all the deep flavors are extracted into a super nourishing, yummilicious golden elixir. YUM!
A close up of the soup and its main ingredients: lotus root and the chicken feet. Chicken feet is used in many Cantonese soups for its collagen which gives the soup a smooth and silky mouthfeel as well as to add a remarkable depth of flavor.
After our fabulous chicken meal we struck out again. A final photo for you: just around the corner from the Wen Ji Yixinji Restaurant文记壹心鸡 was a sweet pocket of traditional quaintness in the alley. The alleys of Guangzhou are remarkable and filled with many a hidden treasure like this one. It's well worth your time to while a day away exploring!
Wandering Eats at The Hong Kong Cookery:
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