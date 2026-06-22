A spin on the classic Chinese pastry filling, this Black Sesame Pastry Filling is transformed by the addition of extra layers of rich flavors like butter and condensed milk. Easy to make, deliciously nutty and sophisticated in taste, wickedly black in color, this Chinese Black Sesame Pastry Filling is a soooo yummy and a perennial crowd favorite!
The trick to sesame seeds, however you use 'em, is to roast them first. A quick and easy roasting in a heavy bottomed pan will bring out the wonderful aromas of the sesame. So we did the same here, flipping and stirring the seeds over a low heat until the sesame fragrance filled the house.
The roasted sesame seeds are pulverized along with some almonds. The slightly sweet and buttery almonds is used to balance the intenseness of the sesame.
We add in extra flavor additions: peanut butter, sugar, butter and condensed milk. Peanut butter adds extra nuttiness and helps to bring the mixture together. The butter adds richness. The condensed milk adds its unique milky, dense sweetness...nom, nom, nom, amirite?
Pulse the mixture a few more times and it all should come togther: lush, rich, sticky and totally deliciously addictive. Wrap the filling up and chill. Once chilled you can weigh, roll and shape into balls to use in zongzi or pastries or even in baos.
We love this Black Sesame Pastry Filling 黑芝麻餡, it's one of my personal all time favorites. Hope you enjoy it as much as we do!
Black Sesame Pastry Filling
黑芝麻餡
(adapted from 正統中式點心全書: 師承香港傳奇料理大師 by 吉岡勝美)(makes 210g) Prep time: 8 mins Cook time: 2 mins
Ingredients:
- 3 tbsp black sesame seeds, 28g
- 30 nos almonds, 40g
- 1 3/4 tbsp unsweetened peanut butter, 28g
- 2 1/2 tbsp sugar, 33g
- 7/8 tbsp butter, 12g
- 2 1/2 tbsp condensed milk, 50g
Directions:
Roast seeds: Using a heavy bottom skillet, roast the sesame seeds over a low heat until aromatic. Let cool.
Pulverize: Add the seeds and almonds into a blender/processor. Pulse until all ground up and oily from the oils coming out of the seeds.
Add additional ingredients: Add in the peanut butter, sugar, butter and condensed milk. Pulse a few more times until the ingredients are throughly mixed and comes together in a bunch. Let chill for an hour or until hardened enough to weigh out and shape into balls to use in zongzi or other pastries.
Make Pastries: Make zongzi using our Five Flavor Mini Crystal Zongzi 五味迷你水晶粽子 recipe. Or make other pastries as desired.
Storage: Scrape into an airtight container and let chill in the fridge for up to 5 days.
Fabulous Fillings at The Hong Kong Cookery:
This is exactly what I've been wanting. I can't wait to try it!ReplyDelete