Homemade Ricotta Cheese

Have you ever heard of ricotta cheese? Ricotta is a fresh soft Italian cheese with a creamy texture that is amazingly used in so many delicious sweet and savory dishes! Simply top on to fruit with a drizzle of honey or smear on toast with a sprinkle sea salt/pepper. For savory dishes use to make lasagna, stuff ravioli and to top pizza. For sweet treats use to make lusciously light cheesecakes, pies, cakes and that extra special Italian dessert cannoli. What a powerhouse of a cheese, amirite?!
Ricotta actually means 'recooked' in Italian, as it is traditionally made by 'recooking' the leftover whey from making rennet based cheeses like parmesan or provolone. However, there are other simple ways to make this cheese. For us, as a consequence of making homemade yogurt and failing sometimes, we discovered, to our delight, that ricotta cheese is very easily made at home with just a few simple, always on hand ingredients! Wow, oh, wow! What a discovery indeed, yummilicious ricotta cheese, with its mild, creamy, slightly sweet and nutty flavor, moist and soft texture, made fresh and easy peasy at home. It was my first homemade cheese and it was perfect!
Now you don't have to have failed at making yogurt in order to make ricotta. No siree Bob, that's only one of the many paths to homemade ricotta. There are so many different ways!
1) Use failed yogurt: Sometimes when you're trying to make yogurt* the fermentation doesn't take, i.e. the milk doesn't set, and you're left with milk that has 'starter' yogurt in it already (starter yogurt just being yogurt with live active beneficial bacterial culture in it.) Gently reheat this milk to make ricotta. The yogurt starter, which is acidic, gives the ricotta a lovely nuanced tangy taste.
*Pssst...Make luscious creamy homemade yogurt with our recipe here.
2) Use an acid: Add an acid such as lemon juice or white vinegar to hot whole milk to make ricotta with a fresh citrusy tang.
3) Add citrus acid: Add citrus acid powder to hot whole milk to make a ricotta with a neutral flavor.
4) Use buttermilk: Heat buttermilk, an acidic dairy product, with whole milk to make a ricotta with a mild, slightly tangy taste.
The reason all these options work in making ricotta is because all of them have an acid component, a milk component, combined by a heat factor. The acid combined with the hot milk causes the milk to curdle, creating the delicate milky curds that form the ricotta cheese.
The Milk Component: If you're making ricotta with failed yogurt, you'll want to start with the milk that didn't set into yogurt. For all the other methods of making ricotta start with fresh whole milk. The higher the fat content of your milk the creamier the ricotta.
While the milk is being heated keep a close eye on the pot as you don't want the milk to boil! Use a food thermometer to measure the temperature accurately.
The Acid Component: If using failed yogurt to make ricotta there is no need to add in acid as the milk already has 'starter' yogurt in it which is acidic. For lemon juice, vinegar or citric acid the acid is added to the hot milk and given a quick stir. If using buttermilk, the buttermilk is the acid component and is heated together with the milk.
Once the acid component is added to the milk component, the hot milk/acid mixture is set aside and left undisturbed so as to allow the delicate curds to form. You can see the milk starting to separate into watery whey and white curds in the photo above.
After about fifteen minutes you can see the separation much more clearly, the fluffy white curds now floating in pale yellow whey. It's time to separate the curds from the whey!
To separate the mixture is ladled into a cheesecloth bag over a strainer. Let it drain for at least 15-60 mins or until it achieves the texture you like. Less draining time makes for a softer more spreadable ricotta. Longer draining time makes a dryer more compact cheese.
Here is my fresh, homemade ricotta after draining. At this point salt is added to taste and stirred in. Or, depending on what you want to do with your ricotta, leave the ricotta as is, add sweeteners like honey or maple syrup, seasoning herbs or even nuts or fruit zest. Ricotta is so versatile!
See how the ricotta forms nicely into a ball shape? A light pressure with the hands is enough to form a beautiful roundness. That’s how I like to present my ricotta but a lot of folk like ricotta that’s more loose. Loose ricotta or ball of ricotta, it’s up to you!
I can’t believe making homemade ricotta is so ridiculously easy! And the ricotta produced is so fresh, so creamy, so yummilicious, it’s totally right-on and super totally cheezilicious! Try it, you'll love, love it!
|Fresh ricotta spread on our homemade crackers
Homemade Ricotta Cheese Recipe
(makes 1 cup) Prep: 2 mins Cook: 5 mins Strain: 15-60 mins
Ingredients:
- 1 liter whole milk
- 1/2 tsp salt
- food thermometer
Acid Options (choose only one)
- 3 tbsps lemon juice or white vinegar
- 1/2 tsp citric acid
- 1 cup buttermilk
Directions:
Cook the milk (if using lemon juice/vinegar/citric acid): Heat the milk over medium low heat until the milk reaches 200°F (93°C), around 5 mins. Keep a close eye on the pot while the milk is heating. Remove immediately from stove and add in lemon juice/vinegar/citric acid (only one of these) and stir briefly to incorporate.
Cook the milk (if using buttermilk): Combine the milk and buttermilk in a pot and heat over medium low heat without disturbing until the milk just starts to simmer, 190°F (88°C). Remove immediately from heat.
Rest the milk: Leave the hot milk/acid mixture completely undisturbed for 15 mins or until the milk is separated into white curds and pale yellow liquid (the whey).
Strain the curds from whey: Line a strainer with a cheesecloth and place over a bowl. Ladle the curds and whey into the cheese cloth and let sit for 15-60 mins to allow the liquid whey to drain out. The time of draining depends on how soft or firm you would like your ricotta.
Season, Shape and Store: Add salt to taste and stir to incorporate. Form into ball with clean hands if desired or leave loose. Store in a covered container in the fridge for up to 7 days.
Homemade Ricotta Cheese Using Failed Yogurt
(makes 1 cup) Prep: 2 mins Cook: 5 mins Strain: 15-60 mins
Ingredients:
- 1 liter whole milk with starter yogurt already in it (i.e. milk that didn’t set to yogurt)
- 1/2 tsp salt
- food thermometer
Directions:
Cook the milk: Heat the milk with starter yogurt over medium low heat to 190°F (88°C) or until the milk curdles, visibly separating into milky curd and a liquid, around 5 mins. Remove from stove immediately.
Rest the milk: Leave the milk completely undisturbed for 15 mins or until the milk is separated into white curds and pale yellow liquid (the whey).
Strain the curds from whey: Line a strainer with cheesecloth and place over a bowl. Ladle the curds and whey into the cheese cloth and let sit for 15 to 60 mins to allow the liquid whey to drain out. The time of draining depends on how soft or firm you would like your ricotta.
Season, Shape and Store: Add salt to taste and stir to incorporate. Form into ball with clean hands if desired or leave loose. Store in a covered container in the fridge for up to 7 days.
