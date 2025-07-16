Recently we made the smooth and creamy Double Skin Milk Pudding 雙皮奶 and were so delighted with the lusciously milky results that we determined to further explore the "Milk-y Way"! To that end we decided to make this traditional oh so easy to make treat that originates from Panyu 番禺, Guangzhou 廣州: the Chinese Ginger Milk Pudding 薑汁撞奶布丁, also known as Ginger Milk Curd.
This pudding is really magical because its puddingness is set thru the interaction of fresh ginger enzyme and hot milk! And that's it! Milk with a touch of sugar is heated in a pot and then poured, bang!, into the freshly squeezed ginger juice. Then a wait and, tada, the pudding is made!
Delicate, milky, ginger-ly spicy, smooth and oh so comforting is this super duper easy to make Chinese Ginger Milk Pudding. Try it, you'll see!
Start with fresh ginger. But be sure to get an old ginger, not a young ginger, as the enzymes needed to coagulate the milk are from the older gingers.
How to tell if your ginger is a grandpa ginger? Well the skin of old ginger is tan colored and the texture will be pronounced, a bit wrinkly, as per the photo above. A younger ginger's skin will be a yellowish tan coloured with smooth skin texture. A very young ginger has very light yellow skin with pink tips and a very very smooth texture.
For this pudding you will want old ginger for its spicy pungent taste and abundant ginger protease enzyme. This ginger protease enzyme is what helps the milk to clot, allowing the pudding to be made.
The fresh old ginger is grated just before the pudding is made. You've gotta to use freshly grated stuff to achieve the coagulation.
The milk, cream and sugar are heated to a certain temperature. We added cream to the milk to increase the creaminess factor. If you just want to use milk just sub the cream amount with milk. Use whole milk for this pudding.
Sugar amount can be adjusted to your taste. Note that the pudding wil be spicy due to the old ginger so the amount of sugar is needed to balance that.
The Chinese name for this pudding, 薑汁撞奶布丁, translates literally into 'milk collides with ginger' pudding. And that is exactly how this pudding is made: collide the heated milk with ginger!
As you can see in the photo above, the milk/cream/sugar mixture has been heated to the required temperature and the pudding bowls are lined with the freshly squeezed ginger juice. Now it's time to 'collide' or add the heated milk all at once to the ginger!
Don't use a ladle! You can see my ladle in the photo. However, I found that it's a better 'collision' if you pour from the pot into the ginger juice in each bowl with one swift go. This 'one go' action will properly mix the milk and the ginger juice.
Once you've 'collided' the milk and ginger don't move the bowls at all, don't stir either! Let the pudding set for about 10 mins. By that time the mixture should be set into a delicate pudding.
It's so simple, amirite? This Chinese Ginger Milk Pudding 薑汁撞奶布丁is just such a pudding of a collision! Get ready to gobble down this ridiculously easy, oh so comforting, creamy, tender and slightly spicy ginger milk pudding. I think I slurped mine down in about 10 seconds flat, lol. So yummilicious!
Chinese Ginger Milk Pudding
薑汁撞奶布丁
(4 serving) Prep: 3 mins Cook: 5 mins Set time: 10 mins
Ingredients:
- 4 bowls to serve as pudding bowls
- food thermometer
- 2 cups milk, 500g
- 1/3 cup cream, 42g
- 4 tbsp sugar, 50g
- 2" fresh ginger
Directions:
Make the ginger juice: Peel the ginger skin. Grate the ginger. (Note that the amount that you need to grate might vary on the freshness of the ginger.) Squeeze the grated ginger thru a sieve or cheese cloth to collect the juice. You will need a total of 8 tsps of freshly squeezed ginger juice. Add 2 tsp of the juice into each of the 4 pudding bowls. Set pudding bowls in a place where they can set undisturbed for at least ten mins.
Heat the milk mixture: Add milk, cream and sugar into a small pot and heat over medium heat. Use a food thermometer to check when the milk mixture reaches 176°F (80°C). When the temp is reached remove pan immediately from heat and quickly pour milk into the center of the ginger juice in each of the rice bowls, one at a time.
Let the pud set: Important! Don't move the pudding bowls once poured, let them sit untouched for 10 mins or until the pudding is set. Check the set by gently jiggling the bowl. Enjoy the spicy creamy lusciousness!
