Chinese Candied Cashews 蜜汁腰果

The only other thing you will need to make these delicious candied nuts is rock sugar 冰糖. Rock sugar is cane sugar that is boiled down until large crystals are formed. This type of sugar is not as sweet as white sugar and has a greater depth of taste.
Find rock sugar in any asian grocery store or find it online here.
It's really easy to make these candied cashews. First just melt the rock sugar in some water. It will take some time to melt.
Once you've got your sugar melted it's time to add in the cashews. Just toss them in and let the whole thing simmer.
Keep on simmering over low heat until the sugar syrup is reduced and clinging to the cashews.
Pour the cashews out evenly over a parchment lined baking tray.
The final step is a low heat bake in the oven until the sugar coating is dried and the cashews are a crispy golden brown.
And that's all folks! Just these few steps will get you a big bowlful of the most scrumpious nut-licious snack ever. Make some Candied Cashews 蜜汁腰果 for yourself and see if your friends and family don't go completely nutty over it! Happy Chinese New Year and lotsa good food karma for the coming year!
Chinese Candied Cashews Recipe 蜜汁腰果
(makes 2 cups) Prep time: 1 min Cook time: 5 mins Bake time: 20 mins
Ingredients:
- 2 cups plain unsalted cashews, 300g
- 7 oz rock sugar, 200g
- 1 1/4 cups water, 300g
Directions:
Preheat the oven to 300°F (150°C).
Add rock sugar and water to a large pan. Cook over medium heat, stirring, until the rock sugar is completely melted.
Add cashews to sugar water. Lower heat to a simmer and let cook, uncovered, until the sugar water is reduced to a thick syrup that clings to the cashews, around 5 mins.
Line baking tray with baking paper. Pour the syrup and cashews into baking tray and spread evenly out.
Let bake for 20-25 mins or until the cashews are golden and the sugar coating is dried and crispy. Remove from oven and let cool. Ready to share and eat!
To store the cashews place in air tight container or zip lock and keep in the fridge.
