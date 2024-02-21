February 21, 2024

Chinese Candied Cashews 蜜汁腰果

蜜汁腰果,chinese,recipe,cashews,腰果,Candied Cashews,nuts,snacks
Here's another Chinese New Year post, a most delicious snack, perfect to have around to serve guest and friends during the new year festivities.  These Chinese Candied Cashews 蜜汁腰果 are quick and easy to make and good enough you're going to want to make it again and again.  So yummy and they are shaped like gold ingots of old, giving lucky vibes to all who partake!
蜜汁腰果,chinese,recipe,cashews,腰果,Candied Cashews,nuts,snacks
Start with plain unsalted cashews.  Look for better prices for big cans of nuts at the discount stores like Best Mart 360, 759 or DH groceries.  Or if you're not in HK, get them cheaper online here.
蜜汁腰果,chinese,recipe,cashews,腰果,Candied Cashews,nuts,snacks
The only other thing you will need to make these delicious candied nuts is rock sugar 冰糖.  Rock sugar is cane sugar that is boiled down until large crystals are formed.  This type of sugar is not as sweet as white sugar and has a greater depth of taste.

Find rock sugar in any asian grocery store or find it online here.

蜜汁腰果,chinese,recipe,cashews,腰果,Candied Cashews,nuts,snacks

It's really easy to make these candied cashews.  First just melt the rock sugar in some water.  It will take some time to melt.

蜜汁腰果,chinese,recipe,cashews,腰果,Candied Cashews,nuts,snacks

Once you've got your sugar melted it's time to add in the cashews.  Just toss them in and let the whole thing simmer.  

蜜汁腰果,chinese,recipe,cashews,腰果,Candied Cashews,nuts,snacks

Keep on simmering over low heat until the sugar syrup is reduced and clinging to the cashews.

蜜汁腰果,chinese,recipe,cashews,腰果,Candied Cashews,nuts,snacks

Pour the cashews out evenly over a parchment lined baking tray.  

蜜汁腰果,chinese,recipe,cashews,腰果,Candied Cashews,nuts,snacks

The final step is a low heat bake in the oven until the sugar coating is dried and the cashews are a crispy golden brown.

And that's all folks!  Just these few steps will get you a big bowlful of the most scrumpious nut-licious snack ever.  Make some Candied Cashews 蜜汁腰果 for yourself and see if your friends and family don't go completely nutty over it!  Happy Chinese New Year and lotsa good food karma for the coming year!

蜜汁腰果,chinese,recipe,cashews,腰果,Candied Cashews,nuts,snacks
Chinese Candied Cashews Recipe  蜜汁腰果 
(makes 2 cups)  Prep time: 1 min  Cook time: 5 mins  Bake time: 20 mins

Ingredients:


Directions:

Preheat the oven to 300°F (150°C).

Add rock sugar and water to a large pan.  Cook over medium heat, stirring, until the rock sugar is completely melted.

Add cashews to sugar water.  Lower heat to a simmer and let cook, uncovered, until the sugar water is reduced to a thick syrup that clings to the cashews, around 5 mins.

Line baking tray with baking paper.  Pour the syrup and cashews into baking tray and spread evenly out.

Let bake for 20-25 mins or until the cashews are golden and the sugar coating is dried and crispy.  Remove from oven and let cool.  Ready to share and eat!

To store the cashews place in air tight container or zip lock and keep in the fridge.

Print Friendly and PDFPrintPrint Friendly and PDFPDF
Posted by Ellen L. at 1:39 PM
Labels: , , , , , , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)