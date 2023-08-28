Har Gow Shrimp Dumpling 蝦餃點心

Our latest Dim Sum adventure! Naturally it must be the world famous Shrimp Dumpling, also known as Har Gow. Anyone can tell you that Har Gow 蝦餃 (and that other superstar Siu Mai 燒賣) is a must at any dim sum lunch! (Psst..check out our fab Siu Mai 燒賣 recipe!)
Psst...For those who don't know what Dim Sum 點心 is, it's a food tradition started in Chinese teahouses where little steamers or plates of delicately made foods both savory and sweet were served to go with fragrant cups of tea. Today this food tradition is still going strong in Dim Sum restaurants everywhere!
Okay, first, confession time: we've been having lots of har gow dumplings lately. Cuz we wanted to make the perfect Har Gow and our 1st, 2nd, and 3rd attempts were just not quite right. The dumplings that we managed to make were tasty but the wrapper, oh, the wrapper was quite the bitch to get right. Too sticky, too thick, too lumpy, etc...
Attempt number four, finally, we got it! Oh the Har Gow 蝦餃 we made! Perfect and delicate little dumplings of deliciously sea sweet shrimp fillings encased in thin translucent skins, all wrapped with the quintessential 13 nos of pleats that form the distinctive half moon Har Gow shape.
There are so many Har Gow recipes and I can say for a fact that we have tried many of them both from online and from books. The many dumplings that came from these recipes were fine but the wrappers were disappointing. We wanted to get as close as possible to the delicately pleated shrimp dumplings that are served at the fabulous dim sum restaurants.
Anyhoo, we finally got the har gow that we wanted! Read on as we share our tips on getting that perfect har gow!
You’ll want to make the perfect filling first. It's pretty straightforward. The flavor star of this dumpling naturally is sea sweet fresh shrimp. We just used flash frozen shrimp which is pretty darn good nowadays.
The shrimp should be processed into a paste. You can also have shrimp lumps in your dumplings by reserving some of the shrimp and slicing into pieces. However we found that the dumplings are easier to make if the filling does not have big shrimp lumps in it. Traditionally the shrimp is all paste.
Easy way to process the shrimp is to just press down with the side of your big cleaver it you have one. Smash mashed! If you don't have a big mean 'ol cleaver just use food processor to blitz until just mashed. Don't overdo it tho, cuz then the paste will be bouncy.
Tender yet crunchy bamboo shoots 竹筍 and a bit of minced pork are the only other ingredients. Bamboo shoots provide a tender and crunchy textural contrast to the filling. It’s important to slice the shoots quite thin in order to have a smooth filling.
The addition of a bit of minced fatty pork is traditional and provides a bit of porky flavor to the mix. I think, though, that you could do without it if you’d like.
The rest is all seasonings. There is salt, sugar, a pinch of white pepper, a splash of sesame oil. Finally there is starch to bind the liquids in the filling.
The last step for the har gow filling is the 'stir', in one direction, until the mixture comes together as a paste. See how this photo looks different from the the last one. That difference is all due to the stirring. Now cover and let chill in the fridge while you make the wrapper.
Filling done, let's address the all important dumpling wrapper, the pivotal thing to get right in order to make the perfect Har Gow. This type of wrapper, called Crystal Skin Wrapper 水晶皮, when cooked, becomes a thin translucent skin. All the dim sum dumplings that have translucent skin use this type of special wrapper.
We tried so many recipes for making crystal skin, all of which assured us that this would be the one to help us make the perfect crystal wrapper. However, we found to our disappointment that these doughs came out either sticky, hard to pleat, hard to roll out or just too thick. Dumplings could be made with these recipes, but they didn't look like the elegant har gows we had in dim sum restaurants and importantly the thick skins overpowered the mouthfeel of the delicate dumpling.
We finally found the method that works! Please check out our detailed post on How to Make Crystal Skin Wrapper 水晶皮 to see what worked for us, how to make smooth and silky dough wrappers that steam up to be translucent and delicately thin. Also very vital was that the dough be easy to work with and pleat, as the Har Gow dumpling has 13, that's right 13, pleats to make!
Once you've made the crystal skin dough you're ready to wrap! Remember it's important to weigh the portions out so your dumplings come out the same size. Then roll the wrappers out quite thin. A trick with rolling out thin is to use silicon mat to roll on.
- 7.5 oz fresh shrimp, peeled, 213g
- 1.3 oz canned bamboo shoots, 38g
- 1.75 oz minced fatty pork, 21g
- 1/3 tsp salt
- 3/4 tsp sugar
- 1/2 tbsp potato starch
- 1/2 tbsp oil (or lard)
- 1/2 tsp sesame oil
- One portion of crystal skin wrapper dough (click link for our recipe)
