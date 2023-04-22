Hong Kong Made Cola 香港製造可樂

We discovered this neat-o soda recently, selling at a favorite restaurant of ours. A Hong Kong made cola? How terribly interesting! Of course we had to try it!
This hong kong made cola, called Ma Wan Cola 馬灣可樂, is new on the market I believe. It is made in Hong Kong (yay!) and originally produced especially for children, having only healthy ingredients. But healthy cola can be enjoyed by everybody, amirite?!
Interestingly, this cola is the product of a local HK cafe called Sol Committee in Ma Wan 馬灣. Ma Wan is one of the small islands of HK, nestled between Lantau Island 大嶼山 and Kowloon.
|Ma Wan Island (photo by 圍棋一級)
Ma Wan is only around 1 square kilometer in size and boasts some residences and a theme park called Noah's Ark. I've never been there before, I confess, but it seems like quite an idyllic place to be.
And so it was in this fair isle that this all HK cola was born. It's made with cane sugar, juice of orange, lime and lemon, orange peel, cinnamon, nutmeg and vanilla and then fizzed with bubbles. Sound quite yummy, no? And pretty natural and so much better for you to drink than the usual colas filled with unpronounceable ingredients.
And what did it taste like, this little cola? It was delightfully effervescent upon popping the tab. My little girl and hubby proclaimed that it tasted quite like Coke. I thought it tasted of gingerbread cookies, which is a great thing IMO.
We tried out Ma Wan Cola 馬灣可樂 and our verdict is: Delicious and refreshing! And it's really cool to have a local made cola. A bit on the expensive side so I'm hoping that as their market gets bigger the price will go down. A most excellent drink to refresh oneself on a warm summer's day!
Where to get it? It's selling at supermarkets, look for it in the locally made food sections. Also I think that there are some restaurants that carry it, look for posters advertising the cola. Let us know what you think of it!
