Here's a sweetie just in the nick of time for Valentines Day! Recently my little girl and I have been just loving us some white chocolate, that luscious creamy deliciousness is just so sexy!
So that's what led us to make some white chocolate truffles. Seriously, truffles are sooo easy to make and sooo super yummilicious. Easy and delicious, my favorite food combo of all time! And what could be better paired with white chocolate than strawberries, amirite?! So here it is, our Strawberry Dusted White Chocolate Truffle is totally something to fall in love with!
Start with some white chocolate. We just used a white chocolate bar we got from the supermarket, but you could totally get better quality chocolate at the baking store, but it'll cost you more. The important thing here is to chop the chocolate pretty fine. If you leave large chunks the chocolate won't melt when mixed with the hot cream (see next step).
Don't use white chocolate melting wafers for this. You need real white chocolate with cocoa butter in it to make truffles.
Truffles are extremely easy to make. The first time I made them I was shocked. How was it possible that I didn't know that this deliciousness was so easily achieved!
Heat the cream until just boiling. Pour in the chopped chocolate and remove from heat. Cover and let sit for a couple of mins. Then stir til the chocolate is melted.
At this point it's time to add in a lovely drop of your favorite liqueur to amp up the flavor of the chocolate even more. I used some orange flavored Grand Marnier but feel free to substitute with your favorite liqueur. Oooo...I love me some fruity alcohol flavoring in my chocolate!
The next step is to whip the chocolate cream mixture vigorously. You can use a hand held whip or an immersion blender (like in the photo above). Whip until thick, smooth and glossy.
Let the mixture cool. Once cooled to room temperature place in the fridge until firm enough to form into balls.
When firm enough form the white chocolate into balls. My chocolate was still a bit soft at this point as you can see in the photo, and thus my balls came out a bit goopey. No problem just form them the best you can and then chill again. Or maybe try the freezer for a short while. You want the balls firmed up enough that you can further roll them into tidier balls.
While the chocolate is firming up, it's time to prepare the fabulous strawberry powder that we will dust our truffles with. How do we get strawberry powder? Easy enough nowadays as freeze dried strawberries are easily available!
When fruit is freeze dried their flavors are not only keep but intensified! So all the yummilicious strawberry aroma and taste are super packed into the strawberry powder you create when you pulverize the freeze dried strawberries in a hand blender. We're gonna use the resulting luscious strawberry powder to coat our truffles!
Pssst...You can also use this strawberry powder to flavor all kinds of baked goods and fillings.
Now for a small leap into the future: a peek at our finished truffle so that we can introduce the next steps. Here you can see creamy white chocolate truffle dusted with a gorgeously red coating of aromatic strawberry powder. Also note the secret strawberry center, a crisp explosion of strawberryiness in each bite!
What are these secret centers in our truffles made from? Same as the powder, the centers are made from freeze dried strawberries! Carefully slice the crisply dried fruits into pieces that will fit inside your truffles. Cool trick, right?
Bring the chilled balls out now and press a freeze dried strawberry piece into the middle of each. Roll the balls smooth between your palms.
Once circular-ish (remember that truffles can be messy and still look good) dump the strawberry filled balls into the strawberry powder. Mix until the truffle is completely dusted with powder.
Strawberry Dusted White Chocolate Truffles are finito! And, boy-o-boy, what a food pairing made in heaven, creamy white chocolate with sweet and slightly tart strawberries! Sooo nommy and yummy! And the perfect treat for a sweetheart! Happy Valentine's Day!
Strawberry Dusted White Chocolate Truffle
(makes 20 pieces) Prep time: 15 mins Chill time: 2 hrs Cook time: 1 min
Ingredients:
- 7 oz white chocolate, 180g
- 4 3/4 tbsp whipping cream, 70 g
- 3/4 tbsp Grand Marnier liqueur (or any liqueur you like)
- 1 oz freeze dried strawberries, 30g
- candy cups (optional)
Directions:
Prepare the white chocolate: Chop the chocolate to very small pieces. Heat cream in small pot over low heat until the cream is just boiling. Add in all the chocolate. Remove from heat and cover. Let sit for 2 mins. Stir til the chocolate is melted. Whip vigorously until the chocolate cream mixture is smooth and glossy.
Let cool to room temperature. Cover and chill in fridge for 2 hours or until the mixture is firm enough to form into balls. Form into balls (might be messy balls at this point) and place on to a tray. Cover and place in fridge to chill some more while preparing the coating and truffle centers.
Prepare the powder coating: Reserve three strawberries. Place all other strawberries into hand blender and pulverize until a powder is formed.
Tip: When checking the strawberries don't open the blender right away after blitzing. Wait a minute or so until the powder settles.
Prepare the truffle centers: Use a sharp knife to gently cut each of the reserved strawberries into 8 pieces. Bring the white chocolate balls out from fridge and insert a strawberry piece to the middle of each, then roll between palms to a reform to a ball.
Dust the truffles: Place each filled truffle into the strawberry powder and roll around until the truffle is completely coated. Repeat for all the truffles, placing each finished truffle into a candy cup or else on a tray slightly apart from each other.
Keep chilled until ready to eat. Let come up to room temperature before eating. Enjoy the love!
Storage: Store in the fridge for 2-3 weeks or in the freezer for up to 2 months.
