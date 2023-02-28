Look at this lusciousness! This beautiful vivid red. And the fragrance is unbelievably intense, tart and sweet and fruity. What is this, you ask? Why it's Homemade Raspberry Powder, used to add flavor and color to all kinds of pastries and other baked goods.
You can buy this premade at bakery supply stores but it's so easy to make a home and so much more fragrant when just made. Why not try making this super easy to make Homemade Raspberry Powder at home?
This homemade raspberry powder is made with freeze dried raspberries. (Or the freeze dried form of whichever fruit you want to use.) Freeze dried fruits are being sold quite commonly as snacks nowadays. You'll usually find them near near the potato chips.
Freeze drying fruit is produced by first freezing a fruit and then placing the fruit into a vacuum where any ice in the fruit changes very quickly to water vapour. It's an efficient way to remove water from the fruit.
Freeze dried fruits are light and dry, with a crispy yet still soft texture and an amazingly intense concentrated fruity flavor.
Pulverize the freeze dried fruit by using a blender or food processor. When the fruit is powdered the next step is to pass through a sieve to separate the powder from the raspberry seeds.
Your homemade raspberry powder is done! It's that easy! Now you can use this to flavor and color all kinds of baked goods.
We used our homemade raspberry powder this time to make our Chocolate Filled Raspberry Flavored Tang Yuan 覆盆子巧克力湯圓. O man, what a fantastic way to add raspberry flavor and a rosy tint to pastries. Let me tell you it was so very raspberry-ly good!
Homemade Raspberry Powder Recipe
(makes 2 tbsp powder) Prep time: 2 mins Cook time: 0 mins
Ingredients:
- blender or food processor
- 60g freeze dried raspberries
Directions:
Use blender or food processor to pulverize the raspberries to powder.
Use a spatula to push the pulverized powder through a sieve to separate the seeds from the powder.
Use right away for best results. If keeping put in a air tight jar and use within 2 weeks. Enjoy the pink!
