Here it is, our super easy to make Banana Jam recipe, a yummiliciously intense banana jam flavored with brown sugar toffee hints and caramelized to jammy perfection. We discovered the joys of this jam when searching for ways to power up the banana flavor factor for our ooey gooey chewy fabulously banana-y Chinese Banana Rolls 香蕉糕. And what a discovery! Not only did it do the flavor trick for our banana rolls but boy, oh, boy is a peanut butter banana jam sandwich yummy!
The secret to a really good banana jam or banana anything for that matter is to use really ripe bananas. The riper the sweeter. Even when the banana skins are black the insides are still good, still unbelievably sweet.
Toss in bananas, white sugar and brown sugar, then mash, mash, mash! The brown sugar provides a toffee flavored hint to the jam. If you want more toffee goodness use more brown sugar, just make sure the overall amount of sugar is the same.
A squeeze of lime juice brightens up the overall flavor, adding a slight tartness as well. This is a trick we use for our other jams (check out our homemade strawberry, kumquat, raspberry, strawberry mango and lychee jams) Adding a twist of lime or lemon juice is a most excellent way to complement fruity flavor and you can even add in a bit of grated lemon or lime peel to pick up the flavor even more.
Now it's time to stir the pot! You can see that we've left the banana mash a bit chunky which gives the banana jam lovely bits of banana to bite into.
Simmer and stir, simmer and stir til all is reduced to a lovely thick and sticky caramelized jam. And that's it, it's that simple. Doesn't this easy peasy Banana Jam look just gorgeous?
Banana Jam Recipe
(makes 1 jar) Prep time: 2 mins Cook time: 10 mins
6 very ripe bananas
1 1/8 cup white sugar, 246g
4 tbsp brown sugar
2 limes, juice of
2 tbsp water
1/2 tsp salt
1 tbsp dark rum
1 tsp vanilla extract
Peel bananas, put in medium size pot and mash with fork until chunky. Add both sugar and cook over medium low heat until the sugar is melted. Add in lime juice, water and salt. Turn heat to low and simmer, stirring once in a while, until thickened and caramelized, around 10 mins. Take off from heat, add in rum and vanilla extract. Let cool then pour into sterilized jam jar. Store in the fridge. Enjoy!
